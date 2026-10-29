The Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office 1 (DSWD FO 1) trained two livelihood associations in Urdaneta City in duck raising and salted egg production to prepare them for their planned income-generating ventures.

The Nasiglat Duck Raisers Social Preparation and Livelihood Program Association (SLPA) and Pagrang-ayan Ti Nasiglat SLPA underwent supplementary agroentrepreneurship training on 21 October in coordination with the local government of Urdaneta City.

The training was part of the Social Preparation Stage of the DSWD's Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), which aims to equip livelihood associations with the knowledge and skills needed before launching their respective businesses.

The participants received practical instruction on proper duck raising and farm management, with the training conducted at the farm of one of the resource persons to provide hands-on learning.

The activity also included a site visit to the area where the associations' duck shelter is being constructed to assess its suitability for their planned livelihood projects.

The initiatives are intended to help prepare the associations for their proposed salted egg production and duck-raising businesses by strengthening their technical knowledge and ensuring that their facilities are appropriate for their operations.