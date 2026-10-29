Laoag bishop leads Mass, Marian devotion at Batac District Jail

Persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Batac District Jail joined Catholic clergy and parish volunteers in a religious gathering featuring a Holy Mass, Marian devotion and the distribution of gifts as part of Prison Awareness Month 2026.

Bishop Renato P. Mayugba of the Diocese of Laoag presided over the Eucharistic celebration, joined by priests from the diocese, including Rev. Fr. Recz Clifford Cid, Rev. Fr. Noel Ian Rabago, Rev. Fr. Jaime Jose and Rev. Fr. James Padamada.

The activity was organized by the Diocesan Office for Prison Pastoral Care (DOPPC) Laoag in coordination with the Parish Office for Prison Pastoral Care of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Batac.

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Jail personnel, PDLs and parishioners attended the Mass, which provided an opportunity for prayer and spiritual fellowship within the correctional facility.

The PDLs led the praying of the Holy Rosary before the Mass, expressing their devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. They also dedicated a song, “Who Am I,” to Mayugba and offered flowers in honor of Mary. A prayer was likewise offered in honor of St. Maximilian Maria Kolbe.

Acting Batac District Jail Warden JSINSP Eugenio C. Baytec thanked the bishop for his pastoral visit and the Church for its continued spiritual support for the correctional community.

One of the PDLs also expressed gratitude for the Church's presence and guidance, highlighting the importance of spiritual accompaniment for people deprived of liberty.

Beyond the religious activities, doctors Maria Lourdes Otayza and Gretchen Ranada of the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center, together with their medical team, administered flu vaccinations to participants.

The Immaculate Conception Parish's Parish Office for Prison Pastoral Care and Ministry of Social Action also provided snacks, refreshments and gifts to the PDLs.

The activity was attended by representatives of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, the Ilocos Norte Provincial Jail Administration Office, the parish and its volunteers, as well as other community partners.

The gathering highlighted the Church's continuing involvement in jail ministry, combining spiritual guidance, health services and material assistance for people in detention.