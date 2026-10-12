Through the Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS), the agency will hold a series of activities from 12 to 15 October aimed at promoting technical standards that protect consumers, support innovation and improve the safety of emerging technologies.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is highlighting product safety, clean energy technologies and responsible artificial intelligence as it marks the 52nd National Standards Week (NSW) this October.

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This year’s celebration carries the theme “Shared Vision for a Better World: Clean Energy for All” and coincides with World Standards Day on 14 October. National Standards Week is observed annually under Proclamation No. 1327, series of 1974.

The activities opened on 12 October with an online seminar on Philippine National Standards for artificial intelligence. The webinar will discuss how standards can support responsible AI adoption, risk management and governance.

From 13 to 15 October, the Certified Products Expo will be held at Megatrade Hall in SM Megamall, featuring more than 50 exhibitors showcasing products with BPS safety and quality certifications. The event is being organized with the DTI Consumer Policy and Advocacy Bureau to help consumers identify certified goods.

On 14 October, the BPS will conduct a public consultation at Seda BGC in Taguig City on a draft Department Administrative Order covering micromobility. The consultation will gather stakeholder feedback on proposed technical regulations for small electric and personal vehicles.

Clean energy safety will be the focus on 15 October during a free workshop and technical forum on solar photovoltaic systems and battery energy storage systems at Makati Diamond Residences. Industry representatives, regulators and technical experts are expected to discuss safety guidelines and regulatory requirements for installation, operation and maintenance.

The BPS will also present the “4109 Awards” on 15 October to recognize government, industry and academic partners for their contributions to consumer protection, local business development and national competitiveness.

Through the weeklong activities, the DTI aims to underscore the role of standards in ensuring that products and technologies are safe, reliable and accessible.