President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr graced the Alagang Pinas Summit 2026 held at the Filinvest Mimosa+ Leisure City, Clark Freeport Zone on 25 November 2026.

The said summit was organized by the Department of Health (DOH) under the Philippine Multisectoral Nutrition Project (PMNP), focusing on strengthening the country's nutrition programs through improving maternal and child nutrition.

The nutrition program is also aimed at preventing malnutrition particularly among children; strengthening local government nutrition programs by promoting collaboration among national government agencies, LGUs, and communities; and sustaining nutrition interventions through the First 1,000 Days (F1KD) program.

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With the theme "Alagang Pinas Tungo sa Mas Malusog na Bukas: Sustained First 1,000 Days (F1KD) Convergence," the summit brought together nutrition stakeholders to advance coordinated efforts to address malnutrition and improve the health and development of Filipino children.

The Summit marks the culmination of the four-year PMNP, which supports nutrition interventions for pregnant women, mothers and young children during the critical first 1,000 days of life.

The Summit also provides an opportunity for participating regions and local government units (LGUs) to present their accomplishments and share effective practices in delivering nutrition services to communities, with the aim of ensuring that more Filipino children have a healthy start in life.

The PMNP is a four-year initiative led by the Department of Health (DOH) and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), backed by World Bank financing, to combat child stunting in target local government units (LGUs).