The proposed $2 billion military financing package from the United States is expected to accelerate the Philippines' Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) and military modernization program, a senior defense official said Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

Retired Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad, special spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said the financing arrangement and a separate $400 million military assistance package would help the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) strengthen its capabilities to defend the country's territory and maritime entitlements.

Speaking at the Kapihan sa Manila Prince Hotel forum, Trinidad said the Department of National Defense (DND) and other government agencies still needed to work out the details of the assistance.

"We have to understand first and foremost that the $2 billion announcement plus another $400 million was only given last week. So, there's still a lot of detailed work to be done at the level of the Department of Defense and other government agencies and law enforcement na pupwede rin naman na makinabang sa ganong foreign military funding," Trinidad said.

He said the assistance would support the AFP's modernization program and help accelerate the implementation of the CADC, which seeks to strengthen the country's ability to defend its archipelago, including its maritime zones and 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone.

The defense strategy aims to develop capabilities to monitor, secure and protect Philippine territory and maritime interests against external threats.

"This will align with our modernization program para hindi tayo dapat gumastos ng sariling pera and go through the whole procurement process na medyo matagal," Trinidad said.

"So, it's a good opportunity to take advantage of grants like this, to develop our capability."

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Trinidad emphasized that the military capabilities being developed were defensive in nature and intended to support the AFP's constitutional mandate in accordance with international law.

He said the assistance could include weapons systems capable of deterring potential aggressors.

"This will include, but it will not be limited to, as what the chief of staff mentioned, kinetic capabilities, or capabilities to be able to threaten any adversary who would like or would wish to do us harm. Details of that ay pag-uusapan pa," he said.

The White House announced on 18 November that Washington and Manila would pursue a Foreign Military Financing loan package exceeding $2 billion to help the Philippines acquire defense and security equipment from American suppliers.

Separately, the United States committed $400 million in military assistance to expand Philippine operational reach and deterrence capabilities in the South China Sea.

According to the White House, the assistance would support long-range fires, command-and-control systems, critical infrastructure and multidomain drones.

The announcements followed U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Manila for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, where he met President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Trinidad welcomed the expanded defense cooperation with the United States and other partner countries, saying it would strengthen the AFP's capacity to protect the nation's maritime interests.

"In the armed forces, I would like to assure everybody that the defense establishment and the AFP have been working. We have been burning the midnight candle to ensure that we could develop the capabilities that would give us access to our maritime domain, allow us to be able to secure and to protect our maritime entitlements, and allow us to be able to implement a comprehensive archipelagic defense posture not only for this generation but for the future generation of Filipinos," Trinidad said.