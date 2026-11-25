TABUK CITY, Kalinga — Representatives of the Butbut and Tulgao subtribes have signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) allowing the deployment of police personnel in several communities in Tabuk City to maintain peace and security amid their longstanding boundary dispute.

The agreement was facilitated by the Kalinga Police Provincial Office (PPO), led by provincial director Col. Peter Ngabit Jr., with barangay officials and tribal elders from both sides attending the signing.

Under the agreement, police personnel will be stationed in Barangays Nambaran, Lacnog and Agbannawag, as well as Sitios Luyucan and Ileb in Tabuk City.

The deployment aims to prevent further hostilities and strengthen security coordination between law enforcement authorities and the affected communities.

Ngabit emphasized that the cooperation of both tribes would be essential to the agreement's effective implementation.

The Kalinga PPO said the agreement reflected continuing efforts among police, local government officials and tribal leaders to address security concerns through dialogue and cooperation.

The agreement follows months of tensions between the Butbut and Tulgao subtribes of Tinglayan, Kalinga, over a disputed territorial boundary.

Hostilities escalated in July 2026 when an exchange of gunfire erupted near Hakumpiil over contested boundary markers.

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The confrontation prompted temporary ceasefires, restrictions on the involvement of uniformed personnel and the closure of several tourist destinations in Tinglayan.

Despite prolonged security deployments and at least 10 peace dialogues, the dispute remained unresolved by October, prompting provincial officials to seek additional security measures and continued negotiations.

The two groups subsequently agreed to a ceasefire in late October, with authorities deploying additional security personnel to prevent renewed fighting.

The latest agreement formalizes cooperation on police deployment in designated areas but does not constitute a final settlement of the territorial dispute.