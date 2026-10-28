CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The City Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office (CDEU-COCPO), together with the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC), arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized approximately P2.24 million worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation at around 3:00 PM on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, in Brgy. Indahag.

Police Brig. Gen. Nestor Babagay Jr., Northern Mindanao Police Regional Director, identified the suspect as alias “JR,” 34 years old, married, and a resident of Canitoan, Cagayan de Oro City.

Operatives confiscated 11 sachets of suspected shabu weighing more or less 330 grams, with an estimated Standard Drug Price of P2.24 million, along with a black pouch, a cigarette box, an Android cellphone, a motorcycle, and a P1,000.00 bill used as buy-bust money.

Babagay said the suspect is now under the custody of CDEU-COCPO for proper disposition. A case for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of R.A. No. 9165, otherwise known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed against him.

The PNP underscored the importance of sustained, intelligence-driven anti-drug operations to protect communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs.

“I commend the CDEU-COCPO for this successful anti-drug operation. We will sustain our intelligence-driven operations and ensure that those involved in the illegal drug trade are held accountable under the law,” he said.