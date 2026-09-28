CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Police in Northern Mindanao and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives recovered approximately one kilogram of suspected shabu with an estimated Standard Drug Price of P6.8 million and arrested one individual during a joint buy-bust operation on Saturday.

Police Brig. Gen. Nestor Babagay Jr., regional director, said that at about 5:01 p.m., anti-drug operatives, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), conducted a buy-bust operation in Kamakawan, Barangay Indahag, Cagayan de Oro City.

The operation resulted in the arrest of a.k.a. “Bebe,” 40, single, and unemployed. Also identified in connection with the operation was a.k.a. “Abu,” who, like Bebe, is a resident of the said place and remains at large.

Recovered during the operation were 11 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of various sizes containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, weighing approximately one kilogram, with an estimated SDP of P6,800,000.

Also recovered were one black chest bag, one driver’s license belonging to a.k.a. “Abu,” one Android mobile phone, and the P10,000 buy-bust money.

The arrested suspect is currently under the custody of the Maharlika Custodial Facility for proper legal disposition. Cases for violation of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared for filing.

Meanwhile, the confiscated suspected illegal drugs will be submitted to the Regional Forensic Unit 10 for qualitative and quantitative examination.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and intensifying efforts to locate and apprehend the suspect who remains at large while pursuing the necessary legal action against those involved.

Babagay emphasized that the operation demonstrates PRO10’s continuing efforts to stop illegal drugs from reaching communities through intelligence-driven operations and close coordination with partner agencies.

“We will continue to go after those who bring illegal drugs into our communities. PRO10 will find them, and we will make sure they face the law,” he said.