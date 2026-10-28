Digital financial services firm Maya is eyeing a Nasdaq listing in 2027, but PLDT Inc. chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan wants Filipino investors to get a slice of the offering rather than see the company make its stock market debut exclusively overseas.

“I’ve made known my preference to the other shareholders that if they want to have a Nasdaq listing, we have no objection, but I think there should be a listing here in the Philippines,” Pangilinan said on Wednesday.

Asked whether Maya’s shareholders still prefer to list in the US first, Pangilinan said: “Well, that’s what they want and for me if they can facilitate the IPO, why not? So long as there’s a Philippine listing.”

The proposed offering comes on the heels of the successful stock market debut of rival GCash operator Mynt, which Pangilinan cited as evidence that financial technology companies can attract strong investor demand.

“You’ve seen the success of Mynt. Proven that a quality company like Mynt, they can attract a great deal of demand in their shares,” he said.

Still, Pangilinan acknowledged that Maya is not yet operating on the same scale as its larger rival, suggesting that its eventual offering would have to be tailored to its size and market position.

“Maya is not of the same scale as Mynt, but I think it can be a successful solution appropriate to its size,” he said.