Filipino multidisciplinary artist and poet Joscephine Gomez has sparked widespread discussion in the local arts community after revealing that a respected National Artist allegedly made an offensive remark about raping her during the wake of a fellow poet in 2024.

What was supposed to be a solemn gathering to honor a departed friend reportedly turned into a disturbing experience for Gomez, who claimed that the inappropriate statement was made in front of several writers and poets.

In a Facebook post dated 25 October, Gomez publicly questioned how someone should respond when a highly respected cultural figure makes such a degrading remark.

“How would you deal with a National Artist who jokes in front of many others about his desire to rape you????!” she wrote.

According to Gomez, the incident happened while she and other members of the literary community were attending the wake of a fellow poet, author and translator.

She recalled that the unnamed National Artist was seated beside her in the front row when he allegedly made the offensive statement.

“If Joscephine were much younger, I would have raped her already,” the man allegedly remarked, as translated from the Filipino statement Gomez recounted.

The artist claimed that the remark was repeated even after she and the other poets initially chose not to respond.

Despite feeling offended, Gomez said she restrained herself from confronting the individual because she did not want to disrupt the solemn occasion.

“If I reply to him, I would create a scene with my theater and operatic voice and thereby disrespect the occasion. I’m a Buddhist, and a true Buddhist does not react easily. We are trained to just note first,” she explained.

Gomez further claimed that no one in their small group immediately challenged the statement, possibly because they were shocked that someone they held in high regard could make such a remark.

She questioned whether the individual considered his words harmless humor or deliberately intended to humiliate her.

For Gomez, however, the statement crossed the boundaries of acceptable behavior, regardless of the person’s stature or achievements.

Calls to identify the National Artist

Following her revelation, several social media users encouraged Gomez to publicly identify the individual involved.

However, she declined to disclose his identity, reportedly expressing concern about the possibility of facing a cyberlibel complaint.

Her decision prompted online speculation about the identity of the National Artist, with some commenters mentioning prominent personalities in the cultural community.

In a subsequent Facebook post, Gomez acknowledged that withholding the person’s name had unintentionally placed other National Artists under suspicion.

“In not naming the National Artist who uttered a very bad line, I knew I would be putting other NAs in question. I am doing my best to eliminate wrong guesses in the threads, to clear out others,” she wrote.

Her clarification suggested that she was attempting to prevent innocent individuals from becoming targets of speculation while maintaining her decision not to publicly identify the person she accused.

Among those tagged in discussions surrounding her original post was National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee. However, being tagged in the discussion does not establish any involvement in the alleged incident.

Gomez has not publicly identified the National Artist responsible for the alleged remark in the statements provided.

Arts community reacts

The controversy has attracted attention from personalities in the literary, theater and visual arts communities.

Among those mentioned in discussions encouraging Gomez to identify the individual were fashion designer and cultural advocate Patis Tesoro, theater director JN Nombres, actor and director Bodjie Pascua, author Cecilia Brainard, artist Ofelia Gelvezon-Téqui, theater director Edna Mae Landicho, and public relations personalities Charisse Chuidian and Dynes Regner.

The discussion has also raised broader questions about sexual harassment, accountability and the responsibility of influential cultural figures to maintain respectful behavior.

Gomez’s account has drawn attention to the uncomfortable situations individuals may face when an alleged offender holds considerable prestige or influence within their professional community.

Her decision to speak publicly about an incident that allegedly occurred two years earlier has renewed conversations about the importance of respecting personal dignity, regardless of age, gender or professional standing.

A respected voice in the arts

Gomez has established a multidisciplinary career spanning classical singing, journalism, theater, film and stage direction, visual arts and poetry.

She is also known for her work in voice therapy and rehabilitation and her involvement in international literary organizations, including Poets and Writers Unite.

Her experience across several artistic disciplines has connected her with prominent personalities in the Philippine cultural community.

While Gomez has chosen not to identify the National Artist, her public disclosure has brought renewed attention to the importance of addressing sexually offensive remarks, even when they are presented as jokes.

The allegation remains Gomez’s account of the incident, and no independent verification or response from the unnamed individual was included in the available information.