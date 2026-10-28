Fujicko turns Halloween into an art form

CONTENT creator Fujicko shares how she prepares her Halloween transformations for “Fujalloween” and uses makeup artistry to inspire creativity and honor the saints.

Halloween is that one night of the year when everyone can go all out in costume and no one bats an eye. But behind every transformation are hours, sometimes even months, of preparation that often go unseen. For content creator Fujicko, Halloween is more than just a night of dressing up — it is an all-out celebration.

After feeling that she could have done more with her Halloween content last year, Fujicko started preparing earlier this time around. She began conceptualizing characters in August and ordering the materials and props she needed by September, allowing her to dedicate October mainly to filming.

This year, she launched “Fujalloween,” a Halloween content series combining her name, Fujicko, with the spooky season. She released its first entry in the first week of October and has completed four looks so far.

“I’m really excited for everyone to see the upcoming transformations and videos I’ve been working on,” she said in an exclusive email interview.

Beyond the spooky festivities, however, Fujicko also makes room for a different kind of transformation: paying tribute to the saints in celebration of All Saints’ Day. She began this tradition last year when she portrayed Saint Lucy, and she hopes to continue it as part of her growing faith.

For her, these tributes are a meaningful way to combine her creativity with something deeply personal, bringing the stories of saints and martyrs to life through makeup artistry.

Her concepts often begin with sudden bursts of inspiration. Sometimes, these come from other creators whose artistry she admires. Other times, a character, a striking visual or even a random idea sparks something she wants to explore creatively.

Rather than leaving everything to chance on the day of the shoot, she prefers to plan ahead.

“A clear vision lets me prepare the necessary materials, anticipate challenges, and think about how to bring the concept to life in the most creative way possible,” she said.

But conceptualization is only the beginning. Bringing a look to life is another challenge altogether, with the time and effort required depending on the complexity of each transformation.

Her shortest filming session takes around six hours, while one of her most time-consuming projects took an entire week because it involved multiple looks and transitions.

“These transformations require not only makeup application but also careful planning, execution, and editing to achieve the final result,” she said.

Of course, not everything goes according to plan. For Fujicko, one of the biggest challenges is sourcing the materials she needs. Living in a suburban area in Pampanga means specialized supplies, such as prosthetics and certain costume materials, are not always readily available. She often has to order them from Manila and wait for deliveries before she can proceed with a project.

Still, these limitations have taught her to work with what she has and find creative alternatives along the way.

“I’ve learned to plan ahead and find alternatives when I need to. It can be challenging, but it also pushes me to become more resourceful and creative with what I have,” she said.

While compliments about her makeup, transformations and video editing are always appreciated, what makes the work more meaningful for Fujicko is knowing that it can inspire others to explore their own creativity.

As someone who hopes to encourage aspiring creators, she said hearing people tell her that she inspired them or that they started doing makeup because of her is especially rewarding.

It reminds her that content creation goes beyond producing visually appealing videos. Sometimes, it can also encourage others to discover their potential and pursue something they love.

For those aspiring to become makeup artists or content creators themselves, Fujicko has one simple piece of advice: “Don’t overthink. Just create.”

She recognizes how easy it is to get caught up in the endless what-ifs, worrying about making mistakes, failing or not being good enough. But growth comes from allowing yourself to try, learn and improve along the way.