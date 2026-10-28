Metrobank named Philippines’ strongest bank for sixth straight year

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) has been named the Philippines’ Strongest Bank for the sixth consecutive year by The Asian Banker (TAB), maintaining its recognition for financial strength and resilience.

The recognition is part of TAB’s annual ranking of the world’s 1,000 largest and strongest banks, which evaluates financial performance, balance sheet strength, asset quality, liquidity and risk management.

Metrobank President Fabian S. Dee said the recognition reflects the trust of customers and the dedication of the bank’s employees.

“Our strength comes from the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our Metrobankers, who remain committed to delivering financial solutions that help our clients succeed in different market conditions. This recognition reflects how we continue to grow stronger together with our clients, communities, and partners through every challenge and opportunity,” Dee said.

“As we look ahead, we will continue to strengthen our capabilities, manage risks prudently, and create long-term value for all our stakeholders,” he added.

TAB said awardees are selected through an evaluation process in which institutional performance is reviewed by an independent panel of central bankers, global financial experts and research professionals.

Metrobank reported a net income of P24.9 billion in the first half of 2026.

Its non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.8%, below the industry average of 3.4%. The bank also maintained a non-performing loan cover of 133.3%, providing a buffer against potential risks.

Total consolidated assets grew by 12.7% to P3.9 trillion, while total equity reached P409.7 billion.

Metrobank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 14.9%, while its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 14.2%. Both were above regulatory requirements, the bank said.