DOST-FPRDI showcases DNA lab for wood identification

Participants view a technology demonstration at the DOST-FPRDI exhibit during the 3rd International Symposium of Forest GX/DX in Asia in Los Baños, Laguna, which runs from 26 to 30 October 2026.

LOS BAÑOS, Laguna — A newly established laboratory that can help identify tree species through DNA extracted from wood samples is among the technologies being showcased by the Department of Science and Technology–Forest Products Research and Development Institute (DOST-FPRDI) at an international symposium here.

DOST-FPRDI said its Wood and Non-wood DNA Laboratory can extract DNA from wood samples and analyze their molecular characteristics to help determine the species from which they originated.

The laboratory is featured in the institute’s exhibit at the 3rd International Symposium of Forest GX/DX in Asia, which runs from 26 to 30 October 2026.

The University of the Philippines Los Baños College of Forestry and Natural Resources is hosting the symposium in collaboration with the University of Tokyo.

Alongside the laboratory, DOST-FPRDI is presenting bamboo-based innovations, including musical instruments, the Bamboo Octagonal Jointing System, Silyang Pinoy, bamboo charcoal briquettes and charcoal soap.

The exhibit highlights the institute’s green and digital transformation initiatives and technologies that support the responsible use of forest resources.

The symposium brings together researchers, academic institutions, industry partners and other stakeholders to explore innovative solutions and opportunities for collaboration.