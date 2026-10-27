Police urged to avoid victim-blaming in anti-rape messaging
SANTA ROSA CITY, Laguna — Police information materials should avoid language that places responsibility for preventing sexual violence on victims, Police Lt. Col. Milany E. Martinez said during a media forum here on 27 October.
“Ang focus po natin sa ngayon ay hindi po dapat victim-blaming,” said Martinez, chief of the Police Regional Office 4A’s Regional Public Information Office.
She was responding to a journalist who questioned the continued use of “iwas rape” messaging in some police information materials during the National Police Commission Calabarzon’s Media Forum and Fellowship Night at Seda Nuvali.
The participant said such language could place the burden on potential victims rather than perpetrators. She clarified that her observation concerned materials encountered from other local police stations and was not a specific complaint against the regional office.
Martinez acknowledged that police stations had been called out over such messaging.
She said social media and police community relations officers had already received training on gender-sensitive language, particularly when communicating about women and children affected by gender-based violence.
Information officers from Calabarzon’s five provinces were attending the forum so they could relay the discussion to stations under their supervision, she added.
Martinez said she expected provincial offices to organize further activities with local media and conduct additional briefings for city and municipal police chiefs.
She emphasized the importance of educating station commanders, who also serve as their stations’ designated spokespersons.