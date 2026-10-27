Christmas wish for new teeth granted through community kindness

A Christmas wish for a new set of teeth came true for Eduardo Cabanlig through the generosity of a local dentist and SM Center Dagupan, highlighting the spirit of giving behind the mall’s “Letters to Santa” Christmas display.

Cabanlig’s wish was granted with the assistance of Dr. Veronica Valdez Moreno of Valdez Dental Clinic, who also serves as president of the Inner Wheel Club of Western Downtown Dagupan, with support from SM Center Dagupan.

His story is among the highlights of the mall’s Christmas centerpiece, which draws inspiration from letters sent to Santa from Pangasinan. The letters carry wishes for good health, family happiness and more opportunities to spend time with loved ones.

The display features a towering Christmas tree, a golden-arched portal, decorative mailboxes, a velvet throne and Santa’s reindeer, transforming the mall into a festive attraction where visitors can take photographs and spend time with family and friends.

Beyond the decorations, the installation emphasizes how acts of kindness can turn personal hopes into reality, particularly for those whose wishes go beyond material gifts.

Cabanlig’s experience illustrates how community partnerships can help address individual needs and bring Christmas cheer through practical assistance.

SM Center Dagupan said the initiative forms part of its efforts to create holiday experiences that bring families and communities together while promoting generosity and compassion.

Through “Letters to Santa,” the mall invites visitors to celebrate the season by sharing meaningful moments with loved ones and finding ways to extend kindness to others.