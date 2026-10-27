EPD intensifies security preparations for Undas

The Eastern Police District (EPD) has intensified its security preparations for Undas 2026, with personnel deployment scheduled from 30 October to 2 November to ensure the safety and convenience of the public during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

The EPD has strengthened police visibility, crime prevention, and public assistance operations throughout the eastern part of Metro Manila.

EPD Director Police Brigadier General Roman Arugay ordered all police units under his command to maintain peace and order in cemeteries, columbaria, transport terminals, shopping malls, major thoroughfares, and other areas of convergence where large crowds are expected.

Around 1,500 EPD personnel will be deployed to five public cemeteries, nine private cemeteries, and five columbaria within the District’s area of responsibility. Additional anti-criminality teams will secure major convergence areas, while 350 personnel from city police stations of Pasig, Marikina, San Juan, and Mandaluyong, district headquarters, district mobile force battalion, will comprise the reactionary standby support force, ready for immediate deployment.

Meanwhile, 2,000 civilian partners, force multipliers, and personnel from other agencies will assist in traffic management, crowd control, and public assistance.

Police assistance desks will be established in cemeteries and identified convergence areas to address public concerns and facilitate immediate assistance during emergencies.