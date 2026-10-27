Teacher files abuse complaint against police partner

A teacher from Mindanao has filed an administrative complaint against her live-in partner, a police corporal assigned to Camp Crame, accusing him of repeatedly abusing her over nearly nine years, the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) said Tuesday.

The complainant, identified only by the alias “Ma’am,” lodged the complaint on 27 October against Police Corporal Ricardo J. Silva Jr. during a press briefing at the NAPOLCOM Central Office in Quezon City.

NAPOLCOM Commissioner Ralph Calinisan vowed that the commission would pursue the case, stressing that police officers must be held accountable for alleged violence against women, including their own partners or spouses.

“Bawal manakit ang ating kapulisan ng kahit na sino, lalo na po ng kanilang kinakasama o asawa,” Calinisan said, reiterating the commission’s commitment to cleaning up the police service.

He also urged victims of domestic abuse to report their cases to authorities instead of tolerating violence, regardless of the alleged perpetrator’s profession.

The teacher recounted how she sought help after reaching a point where she felt she could no longer escape her situation. She credited a fellow teacher and Calinisan for helping her reach NAPOLCOM and seek assistance.

“Noong isang araw po, akala ko wala nang makaaahon sa akin sa impiyernong kinalalagyan ko,” she said, describing how people responded to her plea for help and arranged for her to travel to Quezon City.

The complainant said the assistance she received had encouraged her to help other women experiencing similar circumstances.

She urged battered women to break their silence and seek assistance before prolonged abuse further affects their well-being, aspirations and livelihoods.

“Huwag n’yo na pong tiisin. Huwag n’yo nang hintayin na masiraan kayo ng bait, mawala ang mga pangarap n’yo sa buhay, o mawala ang mga pinaghirapan ninyo,” she said.

She added that NAPOLCOM was available to assist victims regardless of where they lived.

During the briefing, Silva apologized for his actions and appealed to his fellow police officers not to follow his example.

“Sa mga kabaro ko, huwag n’yo akong tularan,” Silva said, also asking the public for forgiveness for what he described as his wrongdoing.

NAPOLCOM said it would pursue the appropriate administrative proceedings against Silva for grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer. The commission said the allegations would be investigated and that due process would be observed.

The commission reiterated that the police uniform represents public trust and a responsibility to protect the public, not immunity from accountability.