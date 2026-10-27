The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested Monday the 23-year-old suspect for alleged theft of electrical wires from a government-owned lighting system beneath the Bridgetowne Flyover in Quezon City.

Investigation revealed that on 26 October, at around 1:30 a.m., personnel of Eastwood Police Station (PS 12) were conducting a police visibility patrol along Eulogio Rodriguez Jr. Avenue in Barangay Ugong Norte when footsteps were heard coming from the scaffolding beneath the flyover.

“Upon checking, the officers allegedly caught two individuals cutting electrical wires connected to the government-owned lighting system,” the police report said.

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“When the individuals noticed the police presence, one of them climbed down from the scaffolding and retrieved a bag containing stripped electrical cables before fleeing”, it added.

A police officer, however, pursued the fleeing individual but the latter managed to escape while the other suspect was arrested at the scene.

Recovered from the scene include three stripped electrical cable wires, a small utility knife, a cutter, a pair of Knipex pliers, an eco-bag, and a pink-handled bag.

The QCPD reported that the arrested suspect may face a complaint for alleged theft subject to the evaluation of the evidence and applicable legal requirements.