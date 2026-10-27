Marquez backs revival of inter-branch council

Associate Justice Jose Midas Marquez backed the revival of the Judiciary, Executive and Legislative Advisory and Consultative Council (JELACC), a mechanism intended to improve coordination among the three branches of government on matters affecting the justice system.

Marquez said this during his interview at the Supreme Court on Monday, 26 October, expressing support for reviving the council regardless of whether he becomes chief justice.

“I believe that each branch of government has to be independent of each other. But I also believe that all three branches of government have to be interdependent of each other,” Marquez said.

He cited recent agreements involving the judiciary, the Department of Justice, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and the Office of the Ombudsman as examples of cooperation among government institutions.

Asked what legislation the judiciary should prioritize, Marquez identified the creation of more regular and Sharia courts, clearer implementation of the Judicial Fiscal Autonomy Act, and measures to strengthen the authority of the Supreme Court’s judicial integrity officer.

Marquez said legislation may be needed to clarify the respective roles of the Department of Budget and Management, the judiciary and Congress in the budget process, following questions raised over provisions inserted into the proposed 2027 budget.

He also said the judicial integrity officer’s independence and powers should be examined to determine whether additional authority is necessary.

At 60, Marquez is among the younger candidates for chief justice. If appointed, he could serve for about a decade before reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

He acknowledged that he had considered the length of the potential tenure before accepting endorsements and applying for the position.

Marquez said he had faced a similar situation when he became court administrator at about 43, making him the youngest person appointed to the post at the time.

He said he earned the respect of judges older than him by leading by example, treating colleagues with respect and listening to their concerns.

Marquez also described the Supreme Court’s current membership as collegial, saying justices continued to respect one another even when they disagreed on cases and issued dissenting or separate opinions.

On his personal health, Marquez said he remained active and continued to play basketball, adding that he hoped to maintain his good health whether he became chief justice or remained an associate justice.