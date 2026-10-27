A 64-year-old Filipino-American citizen who arrived from San Francisco, California, USA on Monday, 26 October, was apprehended by authorities at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City by virtue of a warrant of arrest.

Personnel of NAIA Police Station 1 acted on a report from the Bureau of Immigration regarding the passenger’s outstanding warrant of arrest for Falsification of Public Document under Article 172 in relation to Article 171 of the Revised Penal Code. The case carries a recommended bail of P12,000.

Upon confirmation through the PNP e-Warrant System that the warrant remained valid and unserved, NAIA Police Station 1 coordinated with the Southern Police District’s Baclaran Police Sub-Station 3 for its joint implementation.

Arrested individual was placed under the custody of Baclaran Police Sub-Station 3 for documentation and appropriate legal proceedings.

"We will continue to intensify our coordination with our partner agencies to ensure that existing warrants of arrest are implemented in accordance with the law and proper process," said PNP AVSEGROUP Director Police Brigadier General Dionisio Bartolome Jr.