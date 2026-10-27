Zalameda vows faster trials, anti-graft monitoring if named chief justice

Supreme Court Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda has proposed the creation of a specialized anti-graft monitoring group and reforms to accelerate trial proceedings if appointed the country’s next chief justice.

The proposals aim to address systemic delays that have driven many frustrated Filipinos to seek immediate redress through popular public affairs programs.

During his public panel interview before the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) on Monday, 26 October, Zalameda was asked by private sector representative Jose V. Mejia about the popularity of fast-acting complaint programs such as “Isumbong Mo Kay Tulfo” and “BITAG.”

Mejia noted that ordinary litigants resort to these media platforms out of frustration over slow court hearings, often exacerbated when judges and prosecutors suspend trials to attend seminars.

While Zalameda did not directly promise to end reliance on these media programs, his agenda focused heavily on establishing an efficient court system where litigants would no longer endure multi-year delays.

To strengthen public accountability, Zalameda vowed to form a dedicated judicial team tasked with tracking high-profile fraud and corruption cases.

“If I am appointed, I think I have to form a monitoring group which will monitor the stages of the cases involved in these fraudulent cases,” Zalameda told the JBC, specifying that the group would track cases from arraignment to final judgment and report directly to him.

He noted that the high tribunal has already designated 26 Regional Trial Courts through administrative orders to fast-track litigation related to alleged flood control scams.

To address the broader trial delays raised by Mejia, Zalameda pushed for stricter compliance with continuous trial guidelines, which require cases to be concluded within 100 days.

To prevent judicial training from disrupting scheduled hearings, Zalameda proposed moving away from traditional seminar schedules. Instead, he suggested that judges complete modular, asynchronous training programs at their own pace during their free days.

The veteran jurist emphasized that ordinary citizens, lawyers, and court personnel must experience tangible improvements in the legal system, with the speedy disposition of cases taking top priority.

“As I said, it should be, first, a speedy access to justice is number one. They have to have a speedy access and a speedy disposition of their cases,” Zalameda said.

He further noted that eliminating delays must go hand in hand with an institutional crackdown on internal judicial corruption.

“And then, the transparency of the courts. They have to be wise also about corruption. The trust of the courts should be established,” he added.

Zalameda, who was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2019, concluded the JBC screening process alongside fellow Associate Justices Japar Dimaampao and Jose Midas Marquez.

Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen and Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa were interviewed during the panel’s first session last Thursday.

The five magistrates are vying to succeed Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, who faces mandatory retirement on 6 November 2026.