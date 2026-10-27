Two suspects nabbed in P16-M Muntinlupa robbery

The Southern Police District (SPD) arrested two suspects in coordinated follow-up operations in Rizal and Pampanga in connection with a P16-million robbery at a clothing warehouse in Barangay Putatan, Muntinlupa City.

Police continue to pursue seven other suspects linked to the incident.

CCTV analysis, GPS information, and coordination among police units led investigators to alias Apher, 35, male, unemployed, whom police arrested in Tanay, Rizal.

During the operation, police seized two vehicles allegedly used in the robbery. A separate operation in Pampanga resulted in the arrest of alias Jeff, 27, male, businessman. Both suspects are residents of Taguig City.

Police also recovered some of the victims’ belongings during the follow-up operations.

The robbery occurred at around 3 a.m. on 1 October 2026, after business owner alias Katkat and five other individuals returned from Tagaytay City to the warehouse, where they also resided.

Nine suspects allegedly entered the premises alongside the victims and took jewelry, cellular phones, wristwatches, and other valuables worth approximately P16 million.