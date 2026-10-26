NCRPO, LGUs boost barangay tanod support for school safety

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has strengthened its coordination with local government units across Metro Manila to prepare barangay tanods who may be deployed to support school safety and security operations.

NCRPO Officer-in-Charge Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano emphasized that keeping schools safe requires a coordinated effort among the police, local government units, barangay officials, school administrators, parents, and the wider community.

Through its five police districts, the NCRPO will coordinate with concerned local government units to identify training needs and establish appropriate mechanisms for the deployment and coordination of barangay tanods assigned to support school safety.

Training and orientation may include school security awareness, access control and visitor monitoring, crowd management, emergency response, incident reporting, and proper coordination with police personnel and school authorities.

The NCRPO will likewise emphasize vigilance, discipline, professionalism, and respect for children's rights. Barangay tanods will be oriented on the limits of their authority and the proper procedures for seeking police assistance, particularly when confronted with suspicious activities, security threats, or emergencies.