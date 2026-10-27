Bato’s wife to powerful allies: Help him, don’t persecute him

The wife of fugitive Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa has appealed to her husband’s influential former allies to stop using him for their political interests and instead come to his aid as authorities intensify efforts to arrest him over alleged crimes against humanity.

In a Facebook post, Nancy dela Rosa accused unnamed powerful figures of persecuting her husband despite his past assistance to them, as the government defended its P50-million reward for information leading to the senator’s capture.

“I just pray that the powerful few who were also his friends would come to realize he is not their enemy nor the enemy of this state,” she wrote.

“Pls do not use him for your personal agenda. He has helped you in countless ways and he has done you no wrong personally. He needs your help, not your persecution,” she added.

She also thanked her husband’s supporters, saying their expressions of solidarity had reassured her that millions of Filipinos continued to stand behind him.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla announced Friday a P50-million reward for information leading to Dela Rosa’s arrest, describing the senator as “armed and dangerous” and giving him one week to surrender.

Dela Rosa is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged crimes against humanity stemming from killings during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody anti-drug campaign.