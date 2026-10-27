The Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) has signed a memorandum of understanding with US and Philippine firms to explore an initial P9.45-billion liquefied natural gas (LNG)-based power generation and substation project in Casiguran, Aurora.

The proposed facility would initially generate 50 to 100 megawatts (MW), with plans to expand capacity to 500 MW by the third year and eventually reach 2,000 MW to serve data centers, hyperscalers, defense-related businesses and other industrial locators.

APECO signed the agreement with Texas-based ARQ Development Corp. LLC, SC Megaworld Construction and Development Corp. and Philippine firm HML Technologies during an investment mission to the United States from 24 to 30 October.

The agreement provides for a feasibility study and the creation of a Joint Working Group to coordinate engineering, construction, permits and power offtake arrangements.

APECO President and CEO Gil G. Taway IV said reliable power infrastructure is essential to attracting investors, particularly industries that require uninterrupted electricity, sufficient water supply and digital connectivity.

“Investors look for more than just scalable land when seeking a location; they also look for the presence of reliable power sources, adequate water supply, and digital connectivity that can support their uninterrupted operations. This is why we are developing the ecozone’s critical energy infrastructure,” Taway said.

ARQ Managing Partner Barry Adedamola said the project could support the company’s expansion into Asia and help meet the growing energy requirements of industries across the Asia-Pacific region.

SC Megaworld President Hector S. Sanchez said the company would lead engineering, construction and local permitting, with the long-term goal of delivering 2 gigawatts of power capacity.