QCPD arrests alleged Santos gang leader in Quezon City

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported the arrest of the alleged leader of the Santos Criminal Gang during a joint manhunt operation in Barangay Bagong Silangan, Quezon City, on Thursday evening.

The suspect, a 26-year-old resident of Barangay Bagong Silangan, was listed as the No. 7 most wanted person of Galas Police Station (PS 11) and was being monitored under COPLAN: Foronda Robbery Group.

Operatives arrested the suspect on 22 October at around 7:30 p.m. in front of a basketball court on Spinach Street, Barangay Bagong Silangan, by virtue of a warrant of arrest for carnapping issued by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 101.

“Based on the records of the Investigation Solution Automatic Verification (ISAV), the suspect had also been arrested previously in connection with theft cases in 2021 and 2023, and qualified trespassing in 2020,” the QCPD reported.