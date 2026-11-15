The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has summoned the operator of a passenger jeepney following an alleged hit-and-run case involving a bicycle rider in Quezon City.

“In the video, a motorist was seen chasing a speeding jeepney which was said to have sped off after figuring in a road crash. The driver of the passenger jeepney was seen arguing with the motorist who blocked his path to remind him about the road crash and his responsibility to attend to the victims instead of running away,” the LTFRB reported on Sunday.

“But the driver rode the jeepney anew and sped off. The license plate, however, was obtained and became the basis of the identification of the operator of the passenger jeepney,” it added.

In a viral video posted on 14 November, the incident reportedly happened at around 7:30 p.m. near Petron Katipunan in Barangay Project 4, Quezon City.

A motorist followed the speeding jeepney while shouting at its driver, “You hit someone and fled the scene,” referring to the cyclist who was allegedly hit by the jeepney.

The jeepney driver got off the vehicle and briefly engaged in a heated exchange with the concerned motorcycle rider. However, the driver immediately returned to the jeepney and, moments later, drove away.

LTFRB, however, said such action is in violation of the provisions of the existing road safety rules and regulations, as well as the conditions set in the issuance of Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC).

In a show cause order (SCO) issued 15 November, the operator of the jeepney asked to explain in writing why the suspension or cancellation of the CPC should not be done by the LTFRB for employment of a reckless driver and for failure of the driver to render assistance to a road crash victim.