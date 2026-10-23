Cainta LGU closes down eatery for dumping used oil into canal

An eatery in Cainta, Rizal was closed down by the local government for dumping used oil and food scraps into the canal and drainage.

"This is also a warning to other eatery owners in our town," Mayor Keith Nieto said.

According to Nieto, he has been receiving a lot of complaints about clogged drainages in various areas of the municipality.

"Upon inspection, it was reported that the drainage system is heavily congested with hardened grease and cooking oil," Nieto said.

Nieto said most of the eateries they inspected had no grease traps, and the drainage systems were heavily polluted.

"We closed down a carenderia in Don Mariano following a report from our Vector Team 1," he said.