DSWD rolls out community-based water depot in Tondo

DSWD and Waves for Water Philippines led the installation of a community water depot in Barangay 105, Zone 8, Tondo, Manila on 22 October 2026.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) rolled out a community-based water depot on Thursday in Barangay 105, Zone 8, Tondo, Manila, as part of its efforts to ensure residents have access to clean drinking water and mitigate the effects of the impending Super El Niño.

“Now, bakit kami nandito? Okay, for the first time in the entire Philippines, we are going to activate the community-based water depot. Because number one, the Philippine government is preparing for El Niño,” DSWD Assistant Secretary Leo Quintilla said during the launch.

The agency deployed a water filtration unit with a 2,000-liter storage capacity, designed to fill a 20-liter container in just 20 minutes.

Quintilla stressed that while the water depot provides immediate relief to local residents, it remains part of the DSWD’s broader, multi-faceted strategy to cushion the effects of severe dry spells.

“So, this is just part of the solution, ladies and gentlemen. Yung ide-demo namin ngayon is just one project to mitigate the impact of El Niño,” the DSWD official said.

The DSWD partnered with non-government organization Waves For Water Philippines to deploy the specialized filtration system.

“Water is very important, potable water is very important. And this is a challenge during the time of drought, during the time of El Niño, worse in the time of Super El Niño,” Quintilla said.