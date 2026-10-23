2,061 OFWs get aid after flight cancellations, delays

A total of 2,061 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Saudi Arabia have received assistance from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) after being affected by flight cancellations and delays amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

This includes 1,765 OFWs in Riyadh, 260 in Jeddah, and 36 in Al Khobar who received food, temporary accommodation, transportation, financial assistance, and medical and psychological services.

A total of 199 OFWs and their family dependents have returned to the country since 19 October, through the coordination of OWWA and the Migrant Workers Office in Riyadh.

The government also assisted OFWs who temporarily lost their jobs due to the suspension of airport operations in Riyadh.

There were also 114 OFWs from Manila who were assisted by the government due to flight cancellations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminals.

Aside from assistance while in Saudi Arabia and repatriation to the Philippines, the DMW, in cooperation with various government agencies under the National Reintegration Network, is also prepared to assist OFWs upon their return to the country.

Meanwhile, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac visited the wake of an OFW who died in a bus crash in Germany, in Batangas, on the afternoon of 22 October.

Cacdac personally conveyed the government’s condolences to the bereaved family and discussed the assistance available.

During the visit, Cacdac assured the family that the DMW would provide legal assistance in pursuing justice for the OFW’s death.