Man allegedly kills wife over child support dispute

A woman died after being shot multiple times by her own husband, a member of the Rizal Provincial Government Security Group, in front of the Rizal Provincial Capitol in Antipolo City on Thursday morning.

The motive behind the crime was was allegedly the couple's disagreement regarding financial support for their three children.

The victim, identified only as alias Lyn, a resident of Taytay, Rizal, succumbed to her injuries after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

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The suspect was identified only by the alias Jo, a member of the Rizal Provincial Government Security Group assigned to the Rizal Provincial Government.

According to police investigation, the suspect wanted to reduce his monthly support for their three children from P6,000 to just P1,500, but the victim reportedly refused.

Initial police reports showed that the incident occured at around 11:45 a.m. following an argument between the couple at the Human Resources Office of the Rizal Provincial Government.

The discussion reportedly centered on an agreement with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) regarding financial support for their children.

After the discussion, the suspect returned to his assigned post near the gate of the Ynares Center. Upon seeing his wife, he allegedly drew his service firearm and opened fire, hitting her multiple times in various parts of her body.

The suspect was quickly apprehended by responding police officers with the help of the Rizal Provincial Government Security Group.

The suspect is now detained at the Antipolo City Police Station custodial facility while facing charges for parricide.

In a statement, the Provincial Government of Rizal deeply regrets the killing incident involving a government employee, which resulted in the death of his wife.

"In the midst of this tragedy, we want to ensure that the incident is being seriously addressed by the PNP, and our condolences go out to the victim's family during this incredibly difficult time," Gov. Nina Ricci Ynares said.