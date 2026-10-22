DOJ eyes November filing of Quiboloy extradition petition

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is finalizing its petition to extradite Pastor Apollo Quiboloy to the United States, with the department expecting to provide a clearer update and potentially file the petition in November.

DOJ Chief State Counsel Dennis Chan said Thursday that the department was completing its validation of information and documents submitted by the US government in support of its extradition request.

“We are hopeful that before the month of November, within the month of November, and close to beginning of November, to give you another clearer categorical update that we are ready to file the petition for extradition,” Chan said during a media briefing.

Chan said the DOJ had adjusted its initial timetable to verify additional information provided by the United States, stressing that the department must establish the factual basis for the allegations and ensure that supporting documents are complete.

The evaluation involves checking the circumstances surrounding the alleged crimes and determining whether the evidence submitted by the requesting country supports the charges.

The DOJ has also examined the assurance that Quiboloy would not face the death penalty if extradited, Chan said.

Chan explained that the US request contained the necessary guarantee against capital punishment, as required under the extradition treaty between the two countries and Philippine extradition law.

However, Chan cautioned against interpreting the near-completion of the evaluation as final approval of the extradition request, saying the department was still validating the factual allegations and supporting evidence.