P8.5-M illegal cigarettes seized in Negros Occidental

Authorities seized an estimated 8,875 reams and 418 packs of illegal cigarettes worth approximately P8.5 million in an anti-smuggling operation in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental.

A suspect was arrested in the operation and placed under the custody of the concerned authorities for appropriate disposition in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

Confiscated items were cigarettes with the brands D&B, YS, and Marvels, which are believed to be distributed without the corresponding permits.

The operation was conducted based on information gathered and verified by the Philippine National Police-Regional Intelligence Division, Negros Island Region (PNP-RID-NIR) regarding the alleged smuggling of cigarettes in the area.

Following this, District Collector Noli Santua, Jr. issued a mission order to conduct an inspection, which included personnel from the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service and the Enforcement and Security Service of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Iloilo.

The successful operation demonstrates the strong coordination among law enforcement agencies in the fight against smuggling, in line with BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno's directive to intensify the campaign against smuggling.