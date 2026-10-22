Bangsamoro leaders urge Marcos, Murad to complete peace process

Bangsamoro people, leaders, civil society groups, Indigenous Peoples, and others gathered for prayers for peace.

“The father began it. The son can finish it,” the leaders stated in a joint declaration. “Ending one of Asia’s longest-running conflicts is a peace the whole world will honor, a peace worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize.”

In 1976, President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. opened the road to regional peace by signing the historic Tripoli Agreement.

Today, Bangsamoro communities believe his son, incumbent President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., has a unique opportunity to bring the peace process to a definitive close.

Only one final step remains in the peace architecture: the signing of the Exit Agreement.

Chairman Murad, who led the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) to the landmark 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB), remains the sole authority, as Amirul Mujahideen, who can sign on behalf of the MILF to complete the official decommissioning process.

On Thursday, Bangsamoro ulama, civil society groups, traditional leaders, settlers, and Indigenous Peoples gathered for a unified prayer with one profound objective: to appeal to President Marcos Jr. and MILF Chairman Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim to complete the peace process and end one of Asia’s longest-running conflicts.

Participants walked and prayed from the JMM Gymnasium in Matampay, Marawi City.

The peace demonstration took place eight days before the scheduled convening of the first elected Bangsamoro Parliament on 30 October.

During the gathering, solemn prayers were offered for divine wisdom for the President as he works to complete the peace pact; continued strength to lead the people toward lasting stability; the martyrs, widows, and orphans affected by decades of armed conflict; and an inclusive Bangsamoro where no community or individual is left behind.

Organizers and leaders are advocating for a “rainbow coalition government” led by Chairman Murad, with an inclusive leadership structure open to all political parties, the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), local settlers, and Indigenous Peoples.

Following reports from Malacañang that a high-level meeting was being scheduled, the coalition welcomed the development.

The group urged President Marcos Jr. to meet formally with Chairman Murad before the milestone 30 October parliamentary session.