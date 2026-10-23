P680-K shabu seized at Pasay cargo warehouse

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the destruction of over P9.48 billion worth of illegal drugs in Capas, Tarlac on 25 June 2025. Among the items incinerated were 1.3 tons of floating shabu, marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, and expired medicines. The event, held at Clean Leaf International Corporation, was witnessed by PDEA, DILG, PNP, NBI, and other key agencies.

Authorities intercepted an abandoned domestic parcel containing approximately 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, with an estimated standard drug price of P680,000, at a cargo warehouse along Domestic Road, Pasay City on Wednesday, 21 October.

The parcel, declared as “cloth,” was discovered during cargo X-ray screening and manual inspection by Bureau of Customs (BOC) personnel, followed by K-9 paneling conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The suspected illegal drugs were shipped from Dasmariñas City, Cavite, and consigned for delivery to Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

The seized suspected illegal drugs will be turned over to the PDEA National Office along NIA Northside Road, Diliman, Quezon City, for proper disposition. PDEA will take cognizance of the case.