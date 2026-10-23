P680-K shabu seized at Pasay cargo warehouse
Authorities intercepted an abandoned domestic parcel containing approximately 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, with an estimated standard drug price of P680,000, at a cargo warehouse along Domestic Road, Pasay City on Wednesday, 21 October.
The parcel, declared as “cloth,” was discovered during cargo X-ray screening and manual inspection by Bureau of Customs (BOC) personnel, followed by K-9 paneling conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).
The suspected illegal drugs were shipped from Dasmariñas City, Cavite, and consigned for delivery to Puerto Princesa, Palawan.
The seized suspected illegal drugs will be turned over to the PDEA National Office along NIA Northside Road, Diliman, Quezon City, for proper disposition. PDEA will take cognizance of the case.
“Our vigilance must extend beyond passenger screening to every parcel and cargo that passes through our facilities. Through strong inter-agency cooperation and unwavering commitment to our mandate, we will continue to close every possible avenue for illegal drugs to enter and move through our airports. We remain steadfast in protecting the public and safeguarding the nation’s aviation gateways,” said Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP AVSEGROUP) Director Police Brigadier General Dionesio Bartolome.