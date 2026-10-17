Dawlah Islamiya sub-leader, 3 cohorts killed in Maguindanao del Norte clash

Ganoy was listed as Priority Sanction Target No. 11 and ranked as the fourth most wanted person at the provincial level in Maguindanao del Sur.

The suspect was identified as Yusa Ganoy, also known as “Minimi,” “Commander Usa,” and “Yousa Ganoy.”

Joint police and military operations neutralized a sub-leader of the Dawlah Islamiya and three of his cohorts in an armed encounter in Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao del Norte, on Friday afternoon, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) reported Saturday.

Captain Steffi Salanguit, spokesperson for the Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), said Ganoy was a sub-leader of the Dawlah Islamiya Hassan Group under the Alpha King faction, which authorities have linked to bombings, killings, and arson attacks in Maguindanao del Sur and neighboring Sultan Kudarat.

The operation was conducted at around 3:30 p.m. in Sitio Masagana, Barangay Tapayan, under Oplan Pagtugis and Oplan Paglalansag Omega.

The composite team was led by the CIDG Cotabato City Field Unit, with support from the CIDG Regional Special Operations Team, Regional Intelligence Unit-15, Mobile Detention Network, the 41st Special Action Company of the 4th Special Action Battalion, the 1st Intelligence Company, the 1st Infantry Battalion, the 2nd Marine Brigade, the National Intelligence Support Group–Eastern Mindanao, and the Sultan Mastura Police Station.

The operatives were serving multiple arrest warrants against Ganoy issued by various courts. The warrants covered charges including destructive arson, direct assault, multiple counts of frustrated murder, double murder, qualified direct assault with multiple attempted murder, and violations of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

Salanguit said Ganoy and three unidentified companions resisted arrest and opened fire on the approaching operatives, triggering a shootout that resulted in the deaths of all four suspects.

Authorities recovered an assault rifle, three .45-caliber pistols, and an improvised explosive device from the area.

“This is a significant accomplishment in our campaign against lawlessness and terrorism. The dismantling of this cell ensures the safety of our communities from further atrocities,” Salanguit said.