Dawlah Islamiyah sub-leader, three others killed

A sub-leader and three of his escorts were neutralized by authorities during a manhunt operation at Barangay Tapayan, Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao del Norte on 16 October 2026.

According to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), the CIDG Cotabato City Field Unit, together with the Regional Special Operations Team (RSOT) of CIDG Regional Field Unit 15, Regional Intelligence Unit 15, PNP Special Action Force, Armed Forces of the Philippines and territorial police unit conducted a manhunt operation in the said area.

The operation was conducted by virtue of Warrants of Arrest for Destructive Arson, Direct Assault, Multiple Frustrated Murder, Double Murder, Qualified Direct Assault with Multiple Attempted Murder, and violation of Republic Act No. 11479 (Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020) issued by courts in Cotabato City, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur, and Iligan City, Lanao del Norte in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

In a report submitted to the CIDG Director, PMGen Robert AA Morico II, it stated that the arrested accused is the Sub-Leader of Dawlah Islamiya Hassan Group under Alpha King Group, allegedly responsible in the bombing incidents in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat; killings, arson, and other atrocities in the province of Maguindanao del Sur.

He is listed in the AFP’s Periodic Status Report and tagged as the Number 4 Provincial Level - Most Wanted Person in Maguindanao del Sur.

During the manhunt operation, the accused and his three male escorts opened fire to the approaching operating team. The Team were compelled to defend themselves and returned fire to repel the armed attack, unlawful aggression, and imminent peril to their lives- resulting in an armed encounter that led to the unfortunate neutralization of the accused and his three escorts.

During the clearing operations, the operating team recovered one assault rifle, three units of caliber 45 pistols, and one improvised explosive device (IED).

The CIDG leadership commends PLTCOL Eugene A Balugo, the Officer- In- charge of CIDG Regional Field Unit 15 (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region) and CIDG Cotabato City Field Unit led by PCPT Lyndon G Mondragon, and all joint operating units for the intelligence-driven operation. This underscores the Units commitment in accounting and capturing all wanted persons and fugitives- without fear or favor.

The Group offers its profound sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families. The CIDG guarantees the public that it will remain unwavering in its duty to uphold the law and aggressively combat criminality and terrorism throughout the country.