The Philippine National Police (PNP) warned travelers Friday against making bomb-related jokes at airports following the arrest of a Hong Kong-bound passenger at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said remarks involving bombs or explosives could trigger security alerts, disrupt airport operations and result in criminal charges, regardless of whether they were intended as jokes.

The warning followed the arrest of a 50-year-old male passenger on 10 November 2026 after he allegedly made a bomb-related remark while an airline passenger service agent was explaining restrictions on dangerous goods and electronic devices.

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Personnel from the PNP Aviation Security Group (AVSEGROUP) immediately responded and coordinated with an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

A subsequent inspection of the passenger's baggage and the surrounding area found no explosives or incendiary materials.

The passenger was then brought to NAIA Police Station 1 for further investigation and appropriate action.

AVSEGROUP is preparing a criminal complaint against the passenger for alleged violation of Presidential Decree No. 1727, commonly known as the Anti-Bomb Joke Law, in relation to Article 287 of the Revised Penal Code on unjust vexation.

Nartatez stressed that airport authorities are required to take every bomb-related remark seriously to protect passengers, airport personnel and the public.

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“Hindi lahat ng biro ay walang kapalit na responsibilidad. When someone mentions a bomb inside an airport, our personnel have to act and ensure everyone's safety. Kaya sa ating mga biyahero, mag-isip muna bago magsalita. Huwag nating gawing biro ang bagay na maaaring magdulot ng takot, abala, at legal na pananagutan,” Nartatez said.

The PNP urged travelers to comply with airport security regulations, cooperate with security personnel and avoid statements that could be interpreted as threats.

It warned that even remarks made in jest could prompt emergency security procedures, cause inconvenience to other passengers and expose those responsible to legal consequences.