Three arrested in separate La Union drug busts; gun seized in Bacnotan

Police recovered two heat-sealed plastic sachets containing 0.38 grams of suspected shabu valued at P2,584, along with three cellular phones, drug paraphernalia, and buy-bust money.

In San Fernando City, two suspects, a 56-year-old unemployed resident and a 50-year-old tricycle driver from Bauang, were arrested during a joint anti-illegal drugs operation conducted at around 7:45 p.m.

Three suspected drug personalities were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in San Fernando City and Bacnotan, La Union, on Thursday, 15 October, with police seizing a total of 5.18 grams of suspected shabu and a .22-caliber revolver with seven rounds of ammunition.

Two men were arrested and a total of 5.2 grams of suspected shabu were seized in separate buy-bust operations in Agoo and San Fernando…

The seized paraphernalia included lighters and rolled aluminum foil, while the phones were identified as Oppo Reno, Realme, and Tecno Camon units.

The operation was led by the San Fernando City Police Station, with assistance from various intelligence and drug enforcement units of the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and other police units.

Meanwhile, in Bacnotan, a 41-year-old married man from San Juan, La Union, was arrested during a separate buy-bust operation conducted at around 3:10 p.m.

Authorities confiscated two heat-sealed plastic sachets containing 4.80 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated standard drug price of P32,640.

Police also seized drug paraphernalia, a cellular phone, buy-bust money, and a .22-caliber revolver with seven rounds of ammunition.

Other items recovered included a blue pouch, a plastic container, a glass tube, a lighter, two drinking straws, and a vehicle key and certificate of registration.

The Bacnotan operation was led by the local police station, with support from provincial and regional intelligence and drug enforcement units and PDEA Region 1.

Police said the inventory and marking of the seized evidence were conducted at the operation sites in the presence of the suspects and required witnesses, in accordance with legal procedures.

The suspects are expected to face charges in connection with the alleged illegal drug activities. The possession of the firearm and ammunition may also be subject to separate charges, depending on the findings of investigators and the suspects' firearm licenses.

The seized substances remain suspected shabu pending laboratory examination.