Two men were arrested and a total of 5.2 grams of suspected shabu were seized in separate buy-bust operations in Agoo and San Fernando City, La Union on 17 September.
In Agoo, a 32-year-old fisherman identified by police as a high-value individual was arrested during an operation conducted by the La Union Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit at around 6 p.m.
The operation was carried out with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Special Enforcement Team 1, PDEA La Union Provincial Office, La Union Provincial Intelligence Unit and Agoo Municipal Police Station.
Police said they recovered five grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P34,000. The suspected illegal drug was contained in a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet.
Also recovered were a genuine P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money and 17 P1,000 bills identified as boodle money.
Meanwhile, in San Fernando City, a 21-year-old construction worker from Bauang was arrested in a separate buy-bust operation that started at around 6 p.m.
The operation was led by the City of San Fernando Police Station, with personnel from various PNP units and PDEA.
Authorities seized 0.2 gram of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P1,360, also contained in a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet.
Police also recovered a green Redmi A5 cellular phone and a P500 bill incorporated with a fake P1,000 bill.
The confiscated items from both operations were marked and inventoried on-site in the presence of the suspects and mandatory witnesses, as required by law.
The two suspects were taken into police custody for documentation and the filing of appropriate charges under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.