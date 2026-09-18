Two men were arrested and a total of 5.2 grams of suspected shabu were seized in separate buy-bust operations in Agoo and San Fernando City, La Union on 17 September.

In Agoo, a 32-year-old fisherman identified by police as a high-value individual was arrested during an operation conducted by the La Union Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit at around 6 p.m.

The operation was carried out with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Special Enforcement Team 1, PDEA La Union Provincial Office, La Union Provincial Intelligence Unit and Agoo Municipal Police Station.