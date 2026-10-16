SBITC Executive Director Philippe Baudry, Head of Management Services and Government Affairs Henry Dungca, ICTSI Foundation, Inc. Senior Program Specialist / Program Head for Manila Education and Subic Bay CSR Projects Milky Z. Llorente, and SBITC Human Resources Superintendent and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Coordinator Olga U. Lledo received the award from SDO Olongapo City at the said venue.

The International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) Foundation, Inc. and the Subic Bay International Terminal Corporation (SBITC) were hailed by the local government for assisting in the development of the educational sector of Olongapo City during the Schools Division Office (SDO) State of Division Address (SODA) held at the SMX Convention Center at the SM City Olongapo Central in Zambales on 16 October 2026.

The ICTSI Foundation and SBITC have donated 228 units of 55-inch Samsung Smart Televisions to five public schools under the SDO Olongapo City as part of their thrust to support the digital learning of Olongapeño students.

These smart TVs were turned over to the school officials during a turnover ceremony held at the SMX Convention Center SM City Olongapo Central on 23 September 2026. The donation of smart TVs, as well as wall mount brackets, will provide additional visual support and resources to these public schools.

The said turnover of smart TVs was witnessed by Mayor Rolen C. Paulino, Jr., who expressed his gratitude to the ICTSI Foundation and the SBITC for providing support for the city's educational sector.

To recall, the ICTSI Foundation and the SBITC donated 575 smart tvs with wall brackets to 24 Olongapo City Public Schools from 2022 to 2026.

Using LED TVs and portable media libraries (such as the Knowledge Channel Portable Media Library with over 1,500 curriculum-aligned videos) activates students' senses, improves information retention, and makes lessons more interactive than purely chalk-and-talk or printed modules.

In the Philippines, television has evolved from a remote distance-learning necessity into a vital, everyday classroom tool that drives the Department of Education’s (DepEd) digital transformation agenda. Backed by massive national budget allocations—including P10.66 billion earmarked for modernization like smart TV packages and laptops—television acts as a practical solution to bridge tech gaps and enhance multi-sensory learning.