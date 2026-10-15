Telcos risk fresh sanctions over service gaps

The country’s three major telecommunications operators face possible regulatory action after fresh government tests exposed persistent service gaps, raising pressure on companies to improve network reliability despite recording high mobile internet speeds.

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) said Wednesday that Smart Communications, Globe Telecom, and DITO Telecommunity delivered mixed results in the latest quality of service tests, with 29 of 142 test campaigns failing to meet prescribed mobile broadband standards.

The findings put the three operators at risk of additional Show Cause Orders (SCOs) as the regulator steps up monitoring of network performance across Metro Manila.

Of the 142 test campaigns conducted, 113 recorded download speeds above the prescribed 50 megabits per second (Mbps) benchmark.

DITO registered the highest download speed at 422 Mbps along Bonny Serrano Avenue in Quezon City, followed by Globe at 381 Mbps and Smart at 377 Mbps, both recorded along San Francisco Street in Mandaluyong City.

However, the tests also revealed significant differences in network performance across locations.

DITO recorded zero measurable download speed outside Farmers Market in Cubao, while Globe posted its lowest speed of 11.10 Mbps along Mercedez Avenue in Pasig City.

Smart, meanwhile, registered its lowest speed of 6.32 Mbps along the test route from Coronado Street in Mandaluyong City to J.P. Rizal in Taguig City.

The three operators also showed uneven performance in text messaging and call reliability.

Globe was the only operator to meet the prescribed SMS success standard of more than 99 percent, recording 99.41 percent. DITO followed with 98.82 percent, while Smart posted 92.94 percent.

In call quality, Smart recorded zero dropped calls, followed by Globe at 0.74 percent, both within the prescribed threshold of less than two percent.

DITO, however, exceeded the allowable limit with a call drop ratio of 2.82 percent.

“The NTC notes the very satisfactory speeds recorded in most areas tested. However, the NTC expresses serious concern about 29 test points that yielded unsatisfactory results. There is a need to immediately address the identified deficiencies,” NTC Deputy Commissioner Andres Castelar said.

“The NTC will continue to conduct these tests in other areas within the NCR,” he added.

The latest joint testing was conducted following earlier SCOs issued by the regulator, with representatives from Smart, Globe and DITO allowed to witness the testing methodology.

The NTC used commercial 5G-capable smartphones equipped with the Rohde and Schwarz QualiPoc measurement tool to assess network performance under actual field conditions.

The regulator warned that additional SCOs could be issued if operators fail more tests in the coming days, keeping the pressure on the industry to address service deficiencies.