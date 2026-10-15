Philippines bags third place in Miss Eco Teen resort wear

The Philippines secured another recognition on the international pageant stage after placing second runner-up in the Best Resort Wear competition of Miss Eco Teen International 2026, held at Hilton Alexandria King's Ranch in Egypt.

The special competition highlighted the contestants' elegance, confidence, and fashion sense as they showcased their resort wear ensembles in a poolside presentation.

The United States emerged as the winner of the Best Resort Wear award, while the Netherlands claimed the first runner-up position. The Philippines completed the Top 3, earning recognition for its representative's performance and presentation.

Pageant organizers announced the results through the official Miss Eco Teen social media page, congratulating the three delegates for their impressive runway appearances.

According to the organization, the competition celebrated the individuality of the contestants, with each representative bringing her own interpretation of resort fashion through styling, confidence, and stage presence.

The Philippines' placement adds to the country's participation in the international competition, which provides a platform for young women to promote environmental awareness, cultural appreciation, and responsible tourism.

Beyond the glamorous presentations, Miss Eco Teen International aims to encourage its contestants to become advocates for environmental protection and sustainability.

The Best Resort Wear competition is among the pageant's special events, recognizing contestants who successfully combine fashion, personality, and confidence.

Best Resort Wear – Miss Eco Teen International 2026 results:

Winner: United States

First runner-up: Netherlands

Second runner-up: Philippines

The recognition gives the Philippine delegation another reason to celebrate as the contestants continue their journey in Miss Eco Teen International 2026.