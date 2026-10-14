DOST pushes innovation beyond regional science week

LUCENA CITY, Quezon — The Department of Science and Technology urged enterprises, students and local governments to carry forward the technology adoption and partnerships highlighted during the 2026 Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week, which concluded here on 14 October.

DOST Assistant Secretary Napoleon K. Juanillo Jr. said the gathering should leave participants with opportunities and collaborations that continue beyond the three-day event at the Quezon Convention Center.

Juanillo, assistant secretary for technology transfer, communications and commercialization, emphasized that innovation must reach users who understand its relevance and can apply it to their needs.

He cited the Smart and Sustainable Communities Conference, highlighting collaboration with local governments in Santa Rosa, Carmona, Lipa, Taytay and Lucena toward smarter, more sustainable and resilient communities.

Scientific information and access to knowledge about available technologies can support better-informed decisions, he said.

Juanillo also highlighted “Hack for Progress,” where students worked on practical digital solutions to challenges identified by local governments.

He said participation in robotics and science and mathematics competitions demonstrated the importance of developing the next generation of problem solvers, encouraging young participants to pursue science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation.

For graduates of the Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program, or SETUP, Juanillo urged sustained efforts to improve their businesses through technology.

“We hope that you continue to build on the progress you have achieved and make technology even a stronger part of your business,” he said.

The closing ceremony recognized SETUP graduates, recipients of the 2026 Tambuli Outstanding Media Partners awards, and winners of the Regional Robotics Tournament: RoboClash and the Regional Science and Math Quiz Bee: Kahusayan sa Sipnayan at Agham, or KaySipAg.

Organizers also presented awards for the best RSTW and TIKME booths.

Juanillo underscored the role of science communication in encouraging technology adoption, explaining that a technology’s potential remains limited when people do not know about it or understand its relevance.

He encouraged participants to share discoveries and insights from the exhibits through their own communication channels to bring science information to wider audiences.

DOST-CALABARZON Regional Director Emelita P. Bagsit led the closing program, which was attended by Quezon Provincial Administrator Manuel M. Butardo. The provincial government received recognition for its support as an event partner.

Other speakers included Assistant Regional Director for Technical Operations Francisco R. Barquilla III and Assistant Regional Director for Finance and Administrative Services Lyn A. Fernandez. DOST Quezon Provincial Director Maria Esperanza E. Jawili delivered the closing message.

Held from 12 to 14 October, the celebration carried the theme “Science, Technology, and Digital Innovation Driving Food Security, Sustainable Energy, and National Resilience.”

Batangas will host the regional celebration in 2027.