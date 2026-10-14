Veteran television host Boy Abunda did not mince words as he strongly condemned the personalities behind the Machong Chismisan podcast for making insensitive remarks about Joshua “Josh” Aquino, the eldest son of his close friend Kris Aquino. During the 14 October episode of GMA Network’s Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, the King of Talk expressed anger and disappointment after watching a viral video in which podcast hosts allegedly ridiculed Josh, who is on the autism spectrum. “This is very difficult for me. Hmm, where do I even start? Nakakagalit ang dami-dami ko pong katanungan. I will admit I didn't watch the whole show but I will watch it after the show,” Abunda began. “Habang pinapanood ko po ang clip na ito, hindi ko alam how these bunch of podcasters na mukhang matatalino, edukado ay magagawa ang ganitong ka-cruel na komentaryo.”

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The controversy erupted after one of the podcast hosts reportedly described Josh as “walang kwenta” while comparing him to his younger brother, Bimby Aquino. The remarks drew widespread backlash, particularly after other personalities on the program were heard laughing. Abunda found the comparison particularly hurtful, emphasizing that Josh should never be judged or belittled because of his disability. “Alam niyo po ang masakit ay ang... he was compared to Bimb. ‘Nakatunganga lamang, walang kwenta’ and you are talking about a young man with a disability. You are talking about a special boy. Enlighten lang nang kaunti, mahal na mahal po si Josh ng mga Aquino. Mahal na mahal si Josh ni Kris. Mahal na mahal si Josh ng dating pangulo (Ninoy Aquino),” he said. The television host also recalled Josh's relationship with his family, particularly during the time of the late former President Benigno Aquino III. “Noong pumunta po ako sa America at dinalaw ko po si Kris no'n. Si Bimb was in charge of coordinating with the nurses. He was on top of a lot of things happening there. Alam niyo po ba kung ano ang assignment? Sa bawat simula ng araw, he would gather everybody in the house and he will lead the prayer,” Abunda shared.