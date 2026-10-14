Boy Abunda furious over podcast hosts’ mockery of Kris Aquino’s son Josh, urges legal action
Veteran television host Boy Abunda did not mince words as he strongly condemned the personalities behind the Machong Chismisan podcast for making insensitive remarks about Joshua “Josh” Aquino, the eldest son of his close friend Kris Aquino.
During the 14 October episode of GMA Network’s Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, the King of Talk expressed anger and disappointment after watching a viral video in which podcast hosts allegedly ridiculed Josh, who is on the autism spectrum.
“This is very difficult for me. Hmm, where do I even start? Nakakagalit ang dami-dami ko pong katanungan. I will admit I didn't watch the whole show but I will watch it after the show,” Abunda began.
“Habang pinapanood ko po ang clip na ito, hindi ko alam how these bunch of podcasters na mukhang matatalino, edukado ay magagawa ang ganitong ka-cruel na komentaryo.”
The controversy erupted after one of the podcast hosts reportedly described Josh as “walang kwenta” while comparing him to his younger brother, Bimby Aquino. The remarks drew widespread backlash, particularly after other personalities on the program were heard laughing.
Abunda found the comparison particularly hurtful, emphasizing that Josh should never be judged or belittled because of his disability.
“Alam niyo po ang masakit ay ang... he was compared to Bimb. ‘Nakatunganga lamang, walang kwenta’ and you are talking about a young man with a disability. You are talking about a special boy. Enlighten lang nang kaunti, mahal na mahal po si Josh ng mga Aquino. Mahal na mahal si Josh ni Kris. Mahal na mahal si Josh ng dating pangulo (Ninoy Aquino),” he said.
The television host also recalled Josh's relationship with his family, particularly during the time of the late former President Benigno Aquino III.
“Noong pumunta po ako sa America at dinalaw ko po si Kris no'n. Si Bimb was in charge of coordinating with the nurses. He was on top of a lot of things happening there. Alam niyo po ba kung ano ang assignment? Sa bawat simula ng araw, he would gather everybody in the house and he will lead the prayer,” Abunda shared.
Clearly emotional, Abunda stressed that the remarks were not only disrespectful to Josh but also offensive to families raising children with disabilities.
“Hindi po ‘walang silbi’ si Josh — mali po ang inyong ginawa. Labag sa batas ng Diyos at sa batas ng tao ang inyong ginawa. Napakasakit.”
He continued, “Napakasakit hindi lamang para sa pamilya pero para sa lahat ng pamilya ng mga bata, ng mga magulang na may disability at kanilang anak.”
Abunda went further by suggesting that Kris consider taking legal action against those responsible for the controversial statements.
“Ako if Kris would ask me? We haven't had a chance to speak about this. I will tell her, go to court. Idemanda mo! Dahil ito ay labag sa batas,” he declared.
Although he expressed outrage, Abunda did not disclose whether Kris had already been informed of his position or whether any legal complaint would be pursued.
He also delivered a pointed message to the podcast personalities, suggesting that their offensive remarks had succeeded only in attracting widespread public condemnation.
“Machong Chismisan, congratulations. You got the attention of everybody.”
Despite his disappointment, Abunda ended his statement with a heartfelt message for Josh, whom he has known since childhood.
“I am sorry for what have happened to Josh, I love you Josh if you are watching. I saw him grow up, he's a fine young man.”
The controversy has sparked renewed discussions about discrimination, responsible content creation, and the treatment of persons with disabilities in entertainment and social media.
Fashion designer Michael Leyva has also publicly criticized the podcast over the incident, emphasizing that mocking Josh's disability should never be considered humorous.
For Abunda, however, the controversy is more than another viral showbiz issue. It is a deeply personal matter involving a young man he has watched grow up and a family he has known for many years.
His emotional statement underscores a message that extends beyond the entertainment industry: No individual should ever be humiliated or stripped of dignity because of a disability, especially in the name of comedy.