Atasha Muhlach talks love, life and twin brother Andres

Young actress and television personality Atasha Muhlach made some candid revelations about her personal life, including her relationship status and special bond with twin brother Andres Muhlach, during her guest appearance on GMA Network's Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.

The daughter of showbiz couple Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez opened up about her priorities, explaining why romance has taken a back seat as she continues to establish her career in the entertainment industry.

During the interview, host Boy Abunda directly asked Atasha whether she was currently in a relationship.

"Are you single, do you have a boyfriend?" the veteran television host asked.

"Single po," Atasha answered with a smile.

When Abunda followed up by asking whether anyone was pursuing her, the young actress admitted that although there were interested admirers, her attention remained focused on her professional commitments.

"Meron naman. Pero they all know na my priority talaga is work," she explained.

The conversation became more interesting when Abunda asked whether she had any persistent suitors.

"Wala naman... work lang. Work lang po," Atasha replied, emphasizing her dedication to her career.

But perhaps the biggest revelation came when the King of Talk asked a more personal question about her romantic history.

"Isang mapangahas na tanong—and you have to forgive, Aga and Charlene—have you had a boyfriend?" Abunda asked.

Atasha responded without hesitation.

"No. I have not. No... no... no..."

Her admission prompted a lighthearted reaction from Abunda, who jokingly told her, "Ah okay... and I wanted to tell you something, don't!"

Aside from discussing her love life, Atasha also spoke warmly about her relationship with Andres, revealing just how close they have remained since childhood.

When asked about their similarities and differences as twins, she initially joked that their shared surname was one obvious similarity, while their genders made them different.

However, she quickly explained that their connection goes much deeper.

"Pero me and Andres are very, very similar. I always tell him this: he's my day one. And side by side, we've been through everything together. Mula noon hanggang ngayon, still the same thing," Atasha shared.

The actress described Andres as someone who has been beside her through every stage of life, making their relationship particularly meaningful.

"And we have the closest relationship ever. So, sa similarities, we're very similar in all aspects," she added.

When it came to their differences, Atasha humorously pointed to their physical appearance, particularly her brother's impressive height.

"But differences, siguro, parang height na lang. Kasi sobrang tangkad ni Andres. 6'2" [siya] eh," she said.

As children of two prominent personalities in Philippine entertainment, Atasha and Andres have grown up in the public eye. Both are now pursuing their respective paths in show business while maintaining their close family relationship.

Atasha's revelations also offered a glimpse into her personality away from television cameras, showing a young woman who values her family, takes her professional responsibilities seriously, and is in no hurry to enter a romantic relationship.

For now, the young Muhlach is choosing to concentrate on building her career, enjoying her independence, and making the most of the opportunities coming her way.

And while love may eventually find its way into her life, Atasha made one thing clear during her conversation with Abunda: work remains her priority, and her family continues to hold a special place in her heart.