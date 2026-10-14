DSWD warns vloggers against mocking PWDs

DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said people with mental health conditions or those experiencing psychosocial crises must be treated with dignity, respect, privacy and care.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has warned content creators against mocking persons with disabilities (PWDs) following the controversy over remarks made about Josh Aquino, son of actress Kris Aquino, on the Machong Chismisan podcast.

Veteran television host Boy Abunda did not mince words as he strongly condemned the personalities behind the Machong Chismisan podcast for…

“Their condition should never be used as a source of public spectacle, entertainment, or content across all digital platforms and online engagements,” Dumlao said Wednesday, 14 October.

The controversy erupted after one of the podcast’s hosts referred to Josh as “walang kwenta,” drawing criticism from netizens and public figures.

The department urged content creators to exercise responsibility when discussing vulnerable sectors, including people with apparent and non-apparent disabilities, and refrain from producing content that ridicules them or violates their rights.

The DSWD also cited Republic Act No. 7277, or the Magna Carta for Persons with Disabilities, as amended by Republic Act No. 9442, which addresses acts that shame, ridicule or vilify PWDs.

The podcast episode has since been taken down, and its hosts have issued a public apology.

The department reiterated that content creators, like mainstream media practitioners, have a responsibility to promote respectful and inclusive digital spaces.