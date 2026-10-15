Eula Valdez, Martin Del Rosario star in corruption-themed 'REX'
The actors lead Benilde’s modern Filipino adaptation of Sophocles’ Greek tragedy, which takes on flood control failures, questionable infrastructure projects, and political dynasties.
Corruption and its consequences take center stage in REX, a new theater production starring Eula Valdez and Martin Del Rosario that brings an ancient Greek tragedy into the context of contemporary Philippine society.
The play, presented by De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) through its School of Arts, Culture and Performance, adapts Sophocles’ Oedipus Rex into a story about a powerful family caught in the aftermath of a deadly flood. Its themes include flood control failures, questionable public infrastructure, and political dynasties, issues that remain relevant in the Philippines.
Written by Palanca Hall of Famer Joshua Lim So, a Digital Film faculty member at Benilde, and directed by Tuxqs Rutaquio, chair of the college’s Theater Arts program, REX unfolds in the fictional city of Tebes.
The story follows the Po family and its construction company, St. Paul the Apostle Constructions, after torrential rains leave more than 100 people dead. As the family seeks to protect its interests, buried truths come to light, exposing the wider consequences of corruption among those in power.
In Sophocles’ original tragedy, a plague strikes Thebes, prompting King Oedipus to seek the truth behind the city’s suffering. The Benilde production shifts the crisis to a modern Filipino setting, where questions about infrastructure and political accountability drive the story.
A reunion onstage
Valdez and Del Rosario lead an ensemble that combines professional actors with students from Benilde’s Bachelor of Arts in Theater Arts program. Their reunion comes 12 years after both received Gawad Urian awards for their performances in the independent film Dagitab (2014).
They are joined by Bong Cabrera, a Theater Arts faculty member, Sheryll Ceasico, Theater Arts alumnus Emilio Macabantad, and EJ Jallorina.
Jallorina, a former cast member of Goin’ Bulilit, plays a transgender woman in the production. The role continues her advocacy for authentic queer representation and challenges to stereotypes in media.
A college-wide effort
The production brings together students, faculty members, alumni, and industry professionals from several Benilde programs, including Theater Arts, Production Design, Dance, Music Production, Multimedia Arts, Photography, and Creative Industries Management.
Its creative team includes movement designer Christine Crame, lighting designer Jose Joaquin Aranda, sound designer and engineer TJ Martinez, costume designer Phillip Domingo, and projection designer Ces Valera. The production is managed by a team led by project manager Baha Vergara, production manager Irene Romero, and stage manager Kate Loreno, alongside other members of the technical and production staff.
The production runs from 12 to 15 November and 19 to 22 November 2026 at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater in Circuit Makati. Its running time is approximately one hour and 45 minutes.