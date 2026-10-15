DOLE: 1.4M jobseekers hired through PESOs

More than a million jobseekers found work this year through various Public Employment Service Offices (PESOs) nationwide, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said.

“In 2026, the PESOs helped place over 1.4 million qualified jobseekers, achieving a 91.72 percent placement rate and underscoring their vital role in connecting Filipino workers with employment opportunities,” the department said.

The DOLE released the figures as Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino led the opening of the 26th National PESO Congress, being held in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, from October 14 to 16.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also attended the opening ceremony.

Tolentino said PESOs are not yet fully institutionalized and need greater support to strengthen their operations.

The DOLE chief pointed out that PESOs are vital sources of accurate labor market information.

As frontline employment facilitators, he explained, PESOs understand the needs of their communities, the capabilities of local workers, existing job mismatches and the qualifications required by employers, making them vital sources of accurate labor market information.

Employment facilitation is not solely the responsibility of the national or regional government but also requires the active participation of local government units and communities, Tolentino said.