Jessica Sanchez shares sweet tribute on daughter’s first birthday

Filipino-American singer Jessica Sanchez celebrated a special milestone in her life as a mother, sharing an emotional birthday message for her daughter, Eliana Mae, who recently turned one.

The singer, who shares her daughter with husband Rickie Gallardo, took to social media to express her overwhelming love and gratitude as she reflected on the joys of motherhood and the unforgettable memories of her baby's first year.

“One year ago, my whole world changed forever,” Jessica began her touching tribute.

Describing Eliana Mae as the greatest blessing she has ever received, the singer admitted that becoming a mother introduced her to a kind of love she had never experienced before.

“My sweet Eliana Mae, you are the greatest blessing God has ever given me. Before you, I thought I knew what love was, but nothing could have prepared me for the love I felt the moment I held you in my arms,” she wrote.

For Jessica, the past 12 months have been filled with precious moments, from watching her daughter grow to hearing her laughter and witnessing her earliest milestones.

“Watching you grow, hearing your little giggles, seeing your beautiful smile, and getting to be your mommy has been the greatest joy of my life. You have made even the simplest moments feel so special, and I wish I could slow down time just a little,” she shared.

The proud mother also recalled how she had long prayed and dreamed of having her daughter, making every moment of their journey together even more meaningful.

“I prayed for you, dreamed of you, and now I get to love you every single day. No matter how big you get, you will always be my little baby,” Jessica added.

Accompanying her heartfelt message was a collection of photographs documenting Eliana Mae's first year, including family adventures in Boracay and Hawaii, matching mother-and-daughter outfits, and the little girl's first visit to the San Diego Zoo.

Jessica also shared memorable moments of her daughter enjoying a swing, attending her first Pilates class with her mother, and learning to stand.

Among the snapshots was a special memory from the day Jessica recorded the song “Stronger Than Before” with Filipina powerhouse singer Morissette.

The collection offered followers a glimpse into the singer's life beyond the stage, highlighting the simple family experiences that have brought her immense happiness.

While Jessica has earned recognition for her powerful vocals and achievements in the music industry, her latest social media post revealed another side of her life—one centered on family, motherhood, and faith.

As Eliana Mae celebrated her first birthday, Jessica and Rickie expressed how their daughter has become the center of their world.

“Happy 1st birthday, my beautiful girl. Mommy and Daddy love you more than words could ever explain. You are our answered prayer, our greatest adventure, and our whole world,” she wrote.

Jessica concluded her birthday tribute with a message of gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood.

“Forever grateful that God chose me to be your mommy.”

For the singer, her daughter's first birthday was more than a celebration of another year. It was a reminder of how one little girl had transformed her life, bringing a happiness and sense of fulfillment that no professional achievement could ever replace.